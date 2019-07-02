Yarbrough pitched three innings, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision against the Orioles on Monday.

Yarbrough entered the game after Ryne Stanek pitched two scoreless innings as an opener. The left-hander has been on an impressive run lately with a 24:3 K:BB in his last 28.2 innings. Although it's unclear if Yarbrough will be the starter or follow an opener, he will make his next turn in the rotation Sunday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field.