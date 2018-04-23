Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Gives up pair of runs in relief
Yarbrough allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk over 1.1 innings during a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Yarbrough was the next man up after newly minted No. 4 starter Yonny Chirinos failed to make it out of the fifth, but he ran into his own problems. The 26-year-old southpaw has now been scored upon in each of his last four appearances, one which was a "bullpen day" start versus the Phillies on April 15. Factoring in Sunday's outing, Yarbrough has allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and seven walks across 11.1 innings in his five trips to the mound during April.
