Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Grabs 10th win despite struggles
Yarbrough (10-5) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a hit batsman over five innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. He struck out four.
Yarbrough took over for opener Ryan Stanek after one inning, and he cruised through his first trio of frames in relatively uneventful fashion. That all began changing in the fifth -- ironically, after he'd been spotted a 10-1 lead -- when the right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Kole Calhoun. A pair of RBI singles followed in the sixth, and Yarbrough gave up the sixth run of his stint on the mound when Mike Trout took him deep to center for a 427-foot shot in the seventh. Despite the difficulties, Yarbrough had more than enough of a cushion to earn the victory, making him the second Rays pitcher to reach double-digit wins behind Blake Snell (12).
