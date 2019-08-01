Yarbrough (10-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-5 victory over the Red Sox, allowing four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings of relief while striking out three.

The lefty wasn't really fooling anyone as Tampa's bulk reliever -- he served up as many homers as he generated swinging strikes (two) over 75 pitches -- but an offensive eruption from the Rays was enough to get Yarbrough his fifth straight winning decision despite the fact that he gave up more than one run in an outing for the first time since June 13. He now sports a 4.01 ERA and 65:12 K:BB through 85.1 innings on the year.