Yarbrough (7-3) fired a scoreless 12th inning during which he issued a walk in an extra-innings victory over the Yankees on Sunday.

Yarbrough became the seventh Rays pitcher to take the mound in a "bullpen day" that turned into an extra-innings marathon. The right-hander went through a rough eight-appearance stretch between May 9 and June 16 during which he generated a 4.70 ERA, a numbrer partly comprised of 17 extra-base hits (nine doubles, eight home runs) over 44 innings. However, he's now bounced back to produce scoreless efforts in his last two trips to the mound, allowing just one hit over 4.1 innings. Yarbrough offers solid strikeout upside, but his control problems (3.3 BB/9) and occasional issues with the long ball often conspire to get him into trouble.