Yarbrough (8-5) took the loss in relief Monday, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in 2.1 innings as the Rays were downed 8-1 by the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The southpaw entered the game after Collin McHugh in the third inning, and while Yarbrough was able to wriggle out of the jam McHugh left for him, he didn't have the same luck in the fourth or fifth frames. Yarbrough needed 77 pitches (46 strikes) to record only seven outs, and he's been tagged for seven earned runs in back-to-back outings while giving up at least five in five of nine appearances since the All-Star break. His 7.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 42 innings in the second half should keep him far away from active fantasy rosters down the stretch.