Yarbrough (1-8) allowed five runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Red Sox.

Yarbrough took over in the second frame after a scoreless start by JT Chargois and he gave up a run that inning. The 30-year-old lefty then gave up two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Yarbrough had tossed 8.1 scoreless frames over his previous two outings but his ERA now sits at 4.87 through 16 appearances. He'll likely take the mound at home against the Yankees next week.