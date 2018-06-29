Yarbrough (7-4) allowed one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across 6.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Yarbrough entered the game with two outs in the second inning and worked in and out of trouble for much of his appearance. However, he managed to induce 10 groundballs and allowed only one extra-base hit -- a home run to Jake Marisnick -- which limited the damage. He'll look to use this appearance to get him back on track, as he had allowed 15 earned runs in his last 25 innings prior to Thursday's effort.