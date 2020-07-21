Yarbrough worked up to 87 pitches during Monday's intrasquad start, his final outing before a scheduled start in the second game of the season versus the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw corroborated his ability to eat up some innings right from the onset of the season with Monday's effort. Yarbrough did run into some trouble, however, allowing five earned runs across 4.1 innings. That aside, Yarbrough has looked good in previous simulated game opportunities during summer camp and put together a 11-6 record, 4.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 28 appearances (14 starts) in 2019.