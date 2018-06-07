Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Hit hard in long relief Wednesday
Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
After opening pitcher Jonny Venters managed to only record one out, Yarbrough came on even earlier than expected and put in a rocky long-relief effort. The 26-year-old southpaw has been vulnerable of late, allowing at least one earned run in six straight outings, and 16 runs overall during that span. Yarbrough still offers solid strikeout upside, but occasional issues with both the long ball and location have conspired to get him into trouble on multiple occasions recently.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Set for extended innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Mows down nine in long relief Thursday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Dazzles in Friday's loss•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Earns win Saturday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Won't technically start Saturday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Holds Royals to one run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...