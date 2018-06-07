Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

After opening pitcher Jonny Venters managed to only record one out, Yarbrough came on even earlier than expected and put in a rocky long-relief effort. The 26-year-old southpaw has been vulnerable of late, allowing at least one earned run in six straight outings, and 16 runs overall during that span. Yarbrough still offers solid strikeout upside, but occasional issues with both the long ball and location have conspired to get him into trouble on multiple occasions recently.