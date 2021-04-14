Yarbrough (0-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings.

Although Yarbrough was able to miss a decent number of bats while avoiding any long ball damage, the Rangers found their way onto the scoreboard. They got to Yarbrough early with an RBI single from Joey Gallo in the first inning, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson in the fourth and an RBI single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth. The poor performance was the second in a row for the 29-year-old, who remains winless with a 6.48 ERA. Next up, Yarbrough faces a tough road matchup Sunday against the Yankees.