Yarbrough (3-2) allowed one run on five hits and three walks across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Royals. He struck out four.

Yarbrough allowed his share of baserunners throughout the evening, but he was able to mitigate the damage and was only scored upon via a solo home run from Whit Merrifield in the third inning. He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of 21 batters and induced eight groundball outs to help his cause. Yarbrough was touched up for five runs in his previous outing, but this performance lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.93 ahead of Saturday's scheduled start against the Angels.