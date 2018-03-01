Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough has looked sharp in his pair of spring appearances, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. While the Rays already have their four-man rotation set to open the year, Yarbrough could break camp in a relief role and potentially get a look in the starting rotation when the Rays ultimately need a fifth starter. The 26-year-old southpaw posted a respectable 3.43 ERA and 159:39 K:BB across 26 starts (157.1 innings) with Triple-A Durham last season.