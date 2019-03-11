Yarbrough (groin) didn't pitch in Sunday's spring game against Boston as expected.

It's unclear if Yarbrough isn't ready to return to game action or if he simply didn't fit into the game plan, but he hasn't gotten into a contest since exiting with groin tightness Feb. 28. The Rays have yet to update his status, but his next opportunity to take the mound will come Monday against the Phillies.

