Yarbrough allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six across 5.1 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against Chicago.

Yarbrough entered the game with two outs in the second inning after Hunter Wood opened the ballgame. Yarbrough gave up two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh prior to exiting with a two-run deficit. The 26-year-old lefty has been roughed up in each of his last two outings, giving up 11 runs over 10.1 innings of work while recording 10 strikeouts. He owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 97 punchouts over 108.1 frames in 2018.