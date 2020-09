Yarbrough (0-3) took the loss Tuesday at Washington after giving up four runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout across 2.2 innings.

The left-hander also hit a pair of batters as he needed 70 pitches to record only eight outs in his return from left groin soreness. Yarbrough has a 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 39.2 innings and lines up for another start against the Nationals next Tuesday.