Yarbrough didn't factor in the decision in Game 4 of the World Series against the Rays on Saturday after allowing two runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk across 3.1 innings.

The left-hander's only real trouble came via solo homers from Corey Seager and Justin Turner, but he generated only five swinging strikes on 69 pitches and was unable to make it through the fourth inning. Yarbrough has a 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 14 innings during the 2020 playoffs, and he may be available out of the bullpen on two days rest for Game 6 and a potential Game 7.