Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Lasts only 3.2 innings
Yarbrough (5-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out four and issued three walks.
Yarbrough struggled with his command Saturday, throwing only 56 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to a short performance. The 26-year-old has allowed four earned runs in each of his last three outings, although Saturday was the first of those performances he was handed a loss. Yarbrough is next lined up to face the Yankees again Friday.
