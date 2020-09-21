Yarbrough (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings Sunday as he was charged with the loss against the Orioles.

Yarbrough gave up two runs in the first inning Sunday, but he settled down and finished his outing with six scoreless frames. Unfortunately, the two runs proved to be the difference in the game as the Orioles' pitching staff put forth a dominant showing. The southpaw now has a 3.78 ERA and 40:12 K:BB over 52.1 innings after tossing a season-high eight strikeouts Sunday. Yarbrough should make his final start of the regular season at home Saturday against the Phillies.