Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Leaves with groin tightness
Yarbrough exited Thursday's spring training game against Minnesota due to left groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He struck out the lone batter he faced.
Yarbrough's removal from the ballgame was precautionary, so there's hope he won't miss much if any time while on the mend. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
