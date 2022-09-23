Manager Kevin Cash said after Thursday's win over the Blue Jays that Yarbrough may have suffered a strained right oblique, and it's "highly likely" the left-hander will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough followed an opener Thursday and allowed two runs in one inning before he exited with the injury, though he still ended up picking up his third win of the year. Assuming he moves to the injured list as expected, the 30-year-old will miss the rest of the regular season and will be eligible to return early in the playoffs.