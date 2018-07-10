Yarbrough is expected to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Tigers once opening pitcher Ryne Stanek exits the game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With starter Chris Archer failing to escape the top of the fourth in his return from the disabled list in Monday's 10-9 win over the Tigers, Rays manager Kevin Cash used eight relievers -- including Stanek -- to finish out the contest. The only member of the bullpen that wasn't used was Yarbrough, who should be in store for an ample workload as the Rays look to give their other relief arms some rest. The 26-year-old lefty has posted a 3.75 ERA and 77:31 K:BB across 84 frames this season.