Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Likely serving as primary pitcher Tuesday
Yarbrough is expected to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Tigers once opening pitcher Ryne Stanek exits the game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With starter Chris Archer failing to escape the top of the fourth in his return from the disabled list in Monday's 10-9 win over the Tigers, Rays manager Kevin Cash used eight relievers -- including Stanek -- to finish out the contest. The only member of the bullpen that wasn't used was Yarbrough, who should be in store for an ample workload as the Rays look to give their other relief arms some rest. The 26-year-old lefty has posted a 3.75 ERA and 77:31 K:BB across 84 frames this season.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows two runs in three-inning start•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Receives start Tuesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Hard-luck loss•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Likely on tap for long relief Thursday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Grabs seventh victory in extras•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Scoops up sixth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...