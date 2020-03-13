Play

Yarbrough threw 60 pitches over four innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander faced Nate Lowe, Mike Zunino and Daniel Robertson while working with Kevan Smith as his battery mate. Yarbrough threw 40 of 60 pitches for strikes and once again made a strong impression in his bid for a spot in the starting rotation. As it turns out, it was Yarbrough's last spring opportunity to do so now that the rest of the exhibition ledger has been wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but manager Kevin Cash took note of how good his potential No. 5 starter looked. "His ball moves everywhere," Cash said. "The late movement that he can create is really, really impressive. You understand why he's had so much success in his first two seasons."

