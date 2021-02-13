Yarbrough has lost his arbitration case against the Rays and will earn $2.3 million in 2021, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough had filed at $3.1 million during his arbitration case, but he'll settle for $2.3 million in 2021 after losing his hearing. The southpaw should take on a more prominent role in the Rays' rotation this year after Blake Snell was traded to the Padres during the offseason. Yarbrough made 11 appearances (nine starts) in 2020, posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 55.2 innings during that time.
