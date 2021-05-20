Yarbrough gave up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while fanning two across six innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Yarbrough can consider himself to have posted his first quality start of the campaign, as half of the runs he gave up were unearned. Between poor outings and short starts, the 29-year-old left-hander has been unable to become a reliable presence in the rotation for the Rays and owns a 2-3 record with a 4.24 ERA through nine starts, though that figure would be a career-worst mark for him. His next chance to start is scheduled for next Monday at Toronto.