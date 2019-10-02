Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Makes wild-card roster
Yarbrough will be on the roster for Wednesday's Wild Card Game against Oakland.
Yarbrough threw five innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, so he'll be appearing on three days' rest if he pitches Wednesday. The Rays will need all hands on deck for the single-elimination contest, though, so it won't be a surprise to see Yarbrough get into the game.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Stumbles in first inning•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Drilled for six runs•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Fans seven in quality start•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...