Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Masterful versus Mariners
Yarbrough (11-3) earned the win against Seattle on Sunday, completing 8.2 shutout innings and allowing three hits. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Yarbrough needed only 99 pitches (73 strikes) to deliver 26 outs but was denied his first career complete game and shutout when manager Kevin Cash opted to turn to closer Emilio Pagan to retire the final batter in the 1-0 duel. Pitching as a traditional starter for the first time in four outings, Yarbrough flustered Seattle hitters all afternoon, allowing only a trio of singles and preventing any Mariner from reaching second base. The 27-year-old has now allowed one run or fewer in 13 of his 20 appearances this season and has not been charged with a loss since giving up five runs to the Angels on June 13. He'll carry a 3.56 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 78:13 K:BB over 98.2 innings into his next scheduled start, at home against the Tigers on Saturday.
