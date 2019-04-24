Yarbrough will be available in relief for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thanks to an off-day Thursday, the Rays don't have a need for Yarbrough to serve as a primary pitcher this week. As a result, Yarbrough likely won't be needed to cover as many innings in relief as he normally would once starter Blake Snell (toe) exits Wednesday's contest. Though Snell may have his workload monitored more carefully than normal in his returns from the injured list, manager Kevin Cash indicated the ace won't be subject to a strict pitch limit during the outing.