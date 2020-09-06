Yarbrough (groin) threw a successful bullpen session Friday and could be activated as early as Tuesday, the first day he's eligible to come off the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "The bullpen went really, really well," manager Kevin Cash said. "I spoke with [pitching coach Kyle Snyder] during the game. He said [Yarbrough] looked great. I think now it's just a matter of him going through the bullpen and us finding where we're going to slot him back in."

Yarbrough appears to be on the verge on conquering the groin tightness that has sidelined him since Aug. 28. The right-hander could be ready for a return as soon as Tuesday, but if that doesn't come to pass, a Thursday activation to start against the Red Sox after Wednesday's off day seems like the next-likeliest scenario.