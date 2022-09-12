Yarbrough covered five scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three and gave up two hits while issuing no walks.

Coming into the day, Yarbrough hadn't been expected to pitch, but the Rays needed him to mop up after starter Luis Patino recorded just four outs before departing. Even though Yarbrough was excellent in long relief, his performance didn't mean much since he entered the contest with the Rays already trailing by nine runs. Yarbrough will likely be deployed as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen or as a starter at some point during next weekend's series with the Rangers.