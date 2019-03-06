Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Mound work coming soon
Manager Kevin Cash said that Yarbrough (groin) would throw off a mound Wednesday or Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Assuming Cash's plan comes to pass, Yarbrough could be ready to face hitters at some point over the weekend, which would mark the final hurdle he would need to clear before returning to competitive action. Yarbrough has been sidelined since Feb. 28 after experiencing tightness in his left groin during a Grapefruit League appearance against the Twins.
