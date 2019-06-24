Yarbrough (6-3) yielded one run on five hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning the win over Oakland.

Opener Ryne Stanek kept Oakland off the board but walked Mark Canha to open the second inning before Yarbrough stepped in. His season ERA fell to 4.87 as he still looks to get some consistency working as a long reliever after the Rays' opener. The 27-year-old should see the mound again at home against the Rangers on Saturday.