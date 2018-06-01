Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Mows down nine in long relief Thursday
Yarbrough compiled nine strikeouts and allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday. He didn't factor into the decision.
Yarbrough was called on in the second after "bullpen day" starter Ryne Stanek was pulled after 1.1 innings. Despite missing plenty of bats, Yarbrough was also touched up for a pair of home runs in the seventh by Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, and he had his share of control problems as well. The 26-year-old southpaw logged a heavy workload in May as both a reliever and spot starter, compiling a 3-1 record, 2.91 ERA and a 36:7 K:BB over 34 innings. However, he also had trouble keeping the ball in the park, giving up five home runs over that stretch.
