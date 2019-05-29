Yarbrough (4-1) fired 3.2 scoreless innings as the bulk reliever in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.

The southpaw was efficient while bouncing back from a trio of rough outings. Yarbrough had allowed a combined 12 earned runs across his previous three appearances, but he settled in over 53 pitches versus the Blue Jays and finished with his second scoreless effort of the season. Yarbrough's role as frequent bulk reliever and occasional spot starter should continue affording him a fair share of opportunities to be involved in the decision, keeping him viable in a number of different fantasy formats.