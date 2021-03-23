Yarbrough retains plenty of manager Kevin Cash's confidence, despite a rocky third spring start against Atlanta, due to his ability to consistently induce weak contact with an eclectic repertoire, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "The reason Yarbs is good is because his stuff's good. He can really pitch," Cash said. "His changeup's been a weapon that he can throw at any point, any count, [and] I always feel like the cutter has been the equalizer for him to the right-handed hitter."

Yarbrough had a rollercoaster of a start Sunday against Atlanta's regulars, retiring the first and last four batters he faced but also allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and a walk over four innings while getting pulled twice by Cash. However, Yarbrough had mostly breezed through his first two spring starts, owns a combined 28-16 record and 3.94 ERA over the last three seasons and has generated the lowest average exit velocity (84.6 mph) of any pitcher with at least 300 innings since 2018.