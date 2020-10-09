Montgomery gave up two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings during the Game 4 loss to the Yankees on Thursday. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander was spared being charged with the loss as opener Ryan Thompson surrendered two runs over 1.2 innings. Yarbrough generated only three swinging strikes on 65 pitches, but he was able to hold New York in check besides the two-run homer from Gleyber Torres. It would end up being the 28-year-old's only appearance of the postseason if the Rays are unable to win Friday's Game 5 and advance to the ALCS.