Yarbrough (11-5) picked up the win in relief during the Rays' 1-0 triumph over the Royals on Monday, striking out six over 5.1 scoreless frames. He conceded two hits and one walk in the outing.

Yarbrough replaced opener Hunter Wood midway through the second inning, recording the final out with two runners on base. The Rays plated their lone run in the bottom half of the frame, making Yarbrough the pitcher of record while he and the Tampa Bay bullpen shut down the Kansas City offense for the rest of the night. Yarbrough has kept the opposition off the board in each of his last three appearances while posting a 0.53 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across 11.1 innings.