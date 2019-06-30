Yarbrough is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough missed out on his normally scheduled outing as a starter/bulk reliever during the past week after he was needed late in Thursday's 18-inning game against the Twins. Fortunately for fantasy managers that included him in weekly lineups, Yarbrough was able to scoop up the win while striking out five in three scoreless frames. He'll be able to work deeper into Monday's outing and projects to be the Rays pitcher most likely to factor into any decision.