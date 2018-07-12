Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Picks up eighth win
Yarbrough improved to 8-4 on the season after throwing three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Tigers, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
Yarbrough entered the fifth inning with his team down 2-1. He cruised through the next three frames, allowing just one baserunner and was the pitcher of record when C.J. Cron hit the game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. The lefty has been a key part of the Rays' unconventional pitcher usage this season and has been as valuable as many starters despite starting just five games.
