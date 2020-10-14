Yarbrough allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings as he earned the win Tuesday during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Yarbrough picked up the start in a critical game in the series and delivered with a solid outing. He allowed a solo home run in the first inning, but he was effective the rest of the way before a leadoff home run in the sixth inning resulted in his removal. His next appearance could come in the World Series if the Rays advance.