Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Picks up win in relief
Yarbrough (14-5) picked up the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.
Yarbrough took over for opener Diego Castillo and handled the majority of Saturday's game for the Rays. The 26-year-old allowed a run-scoring single to Jonathan Villar in the third inning and a two-run homer to Renato Nunez in the fourth, but a healthy amount of run support from Tampa Bay's offense propelled the southpaw to his 14th win of the season, which is second on the team to only Blake Snell. Yarbrough now owns a 3.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 115:44 K:BB across 133.1 innings (34 appearances, six starts) this season.
