Yarbrough (2-3) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Yarbrough worked as the primary pitcher in the contest, entering the game in the third inning following a pair of scoreless frames by opener Andrew Kittredge. Yarbrough tossed 65 pitches in his four innings, throwing 40 for strikes and limiting Los Angeles to a long third-inning run. The outing was the left-hander's shortest of the campaign, as he had tossed at least five frames in each of his previous six appearances. He'll carry a 4.58 ERA and 29:8 K:BB into his next appearance, though it's unclear whether that will again come as a primary pitcher or if he'll switch back to a traditional starting role.