Yarbrough (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough exited Friday's game with left groin tightness, an issue that manager Kevin Cash said had been bothering him for some time. Cash didn't sound too concerned about the issue after Friday's game, but he'll be sidelined at least 10 days as a result. It's unclear who will take the left-hander's place in the starting rotation.