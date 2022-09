Yarbrough (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Yarbrough was placed on the IL after he suffered a right oblique strain in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. The left-hander will now miss the remainder of the regular season and have a shot at returning early in the playoffs. Calvin Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday to replace Yarbrough on the active roster.