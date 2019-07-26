Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Possible starts during Snell absence
Yarbrough is one of the leading candidates to log starts during the absence of Blake Snell (elbow), Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough is naturally well stretched out after filling a variety of roles thus far this season, including spot starter. The 27-year-old southpaw has put together a respectable 3.93 ERA and stellar 0.93 WHIP while posting an 8-3 record across 16 appearances (five starts) at the big-league level this season.
