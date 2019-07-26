Yarbrough is one of the leading candidates to log starts during the absence of Blake Snell (elbow), Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough is naturally well stretched out after filling a variety of roles thus far this season, including spot starter. The 27-year-old southpaw has put together a respectable 3.93 ERA and stellar 0.93 WHIP while posting an 8-3 record across 16 appearances (five starts) at the big-league level this season.