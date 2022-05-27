Yarbrough (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.

Yarbrough held the Yankees scoreless through five innings but struggled in his final frame. He allowed three of the first four hitters he faced to reach base and exited with runners on first and third -- both of which came around to score. It was the longest start of Yarbrough's season and his fourth consecutive outing having allowed two or fewer earned runs. Yarbrough has maintained a 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 20.1 frames on the season.