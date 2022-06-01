Yarbrough (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and two hit batsmen while striking out three in 6.2 innings of a defeat Tuesday in Texas.

Yarbrough gave up three runs in the fourth inning on homers by Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. He nearly completed the seventh inning but hit a batter and allowed a bunt single with two outs before being removed. It was his longest outing of the season by more than an inning. While the lefty has demonstrated good control over his career, walking 2.0 batters per nine innings, he has hit five batters in 27 innings this season after leading the league in beanballs two seasons ago.