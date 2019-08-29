Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Quality start in no-decision
Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Astros, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The southpaw kept Houston off the board for three innings before getting tagged for three runs in the fourth, but Yarbrough still delivered his third quality start in his last four trips to the mound. He'll carry a 3.36 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 98:14 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the Orioles.
