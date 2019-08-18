Yarbrough struck out 10 batters while allowing zero runs on three hits with no walks across 6.1 during a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

While he didn't go as deep into the game, Yarbrough was arguably even better in this outing than his last one, extending his scoreless streak to 15 innings. His 10 strikeouts were a season high, and Yarbrough has allowed one earned run in his last 19.2 frames (0.47 ERA). He remains 11-3, but his other numbers improved Saturday -- 3.34 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 105 innings this season. Yarbrough will look to extend his scoreless streak at the Orioles on Thursday.