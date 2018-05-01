Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough was summoned back to the big club to replace the injured Yonny Chirinos (forearm), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old appears to be the most likely candidate to step into the rotation while Chirinos is sidelined, as he's already made a spot start for the Rays this season while six of his seven appearances for the big club have lasted longer than one inning. Yarbrough owns a 4.19 ERA across 19.1 major-league innings this season.